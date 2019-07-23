Learning Chinese

theme restaurant主题餐厅(zhǔtícāntīnɡ)A: Let's go check out that new Husky theme restaurant that opened up.我们一起去那家新开的哈士奇主题餐厅看看吧。(wǒményīqǐqùnàjiāxīnkāidehāshìqízhǔtícāntīnɡkànkàn ba.)B: Okay. Huskies are my favorite types of dog. I've been looking for this type of theme restaurant or coffee shop, it seems that there aren't many of them.好呀。哈士奇是我最喜欢的狗了。之前一直在找这种主题餐厅咖啡厅,感觉不是很多。(hǎo ya. hāshìqí shì wǒ zuìxǐhuān de ɡǒu le. zhīqián yīzhí zàizhǎo zhèzhǒnɡ zhǔtí cāntīnɡ kāfēitīnɡ, ɡǎnjué bùshì hěnduō.)A: Yeah, there are lots of cat coffee shops.对,猫的咖啡厅倒是挺多的。(duì, māo de kāfēitīnɡ dàoshì tǐnɡduō de.)B: Yup. Cats are quieter than dogs and are smaller for the most part. And it's probably easier to manage sanitation.是。猫比狗安静一些,而且体积一般都小一些,卫生方面可能也更好管理。(shì. māo bǐ ɡǒu ānjìnɡ yīxiē, érqiě tǐjī yībān dōu xiǎo yīxiē, wèishēnɡ fānɡmiàn kěnénɡ yě ɡènɡhǎo ɡuǎnlǐ.)A: So it's really rare to have this kind of husky theme restaurant. Let's hurry up and go take a look.所以难得有这样一家哈士奇餐厅。我们快一起去看看吧。(suǒyǐ nándé yǒu zhèyànɡ yījiā hāshìqí cāntīnɡ. wǒmén kuài yīqǐ qù kànkàn ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT