Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Present as an honor
6 Face peel venues
10 Touch down
14 Southeast Asian capital
15 Sample public opinion
16 Something in the air
17 Beef in some burgers
18 Prefix for "oxidant"
19 Philharmonic woodwind
20 New store's proclamation
23 S'mores crackers
26 Esteems
27 Renaissance Faire weapons
28 Informal summons
30 Invalidate
31 Burn lightly
32 Govt. prosecutors
35 Hardly moving weather system
39 Family guy
40 Wii rival
41 T-shirt size
42 Sweeping stories
44 Keyboarder, essentially
45 Become prevalent
48 Portrays
49 What may top a screw
52 Cloverleaf portion
53 Cylindrical pasta
54 Some physician's samples
58 Enthusiastic about
59 Prep school near Windsor Castle
60 Business with virtual carts
61 Try out
62 Slangy chum
63 Alternative to U-Haul
1 ___ moment (epiphany)
2 Looking pale
3 Director Lee
4 Early version of a film
5 Two-time prime minister Benjamin
6 Chronological intervals
7 Frog hangout
8 Female choir voice
9 Deceitful
10 $1 Canadian coin, informally
11 "Mad Men" milieu
12 Nary a soul
13 Bottom-of-barrel contents
21 Times when "GMA" can be watched
22 Mess something up
23 Etching material
24 Totaled
25 Former U.N. leader Kofi
28 Pandemonium
29 Manifesto man
31 "Fast Money" airer
32 Greek column category
33 Unsettled feeling
34 Decides to undo a deletion
36 Rusted, say
37 Bug zapper ancestor
38 Breakneck speed
42 Trap for a long fish
43 Sidekick
44 Where a hole starts
45 Get lost
46 App storer
47 Barrels of laughs
48 Batting only, for short
50 Style of some snack chips
51 Pack away
55 Young fellow
56 Fictional statement
57 Camera catalog abbr.
