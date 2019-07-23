Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Present as an honor

  6 Face peel venues

 10 Touch down

 14 Southeast Asian capital

 15 Sample public opinion

 16 Something in the air

 17 Beef in some burgers

 18 Prefix for "oxidant"

 19 Philharmonic woodwind

 20 New store's proclamation

 23 S'mores crackers

 26 Esteems

 27 Renaissance Faire weapons

 28 Informal summons

 30 Invalidate

 31 Burn lightly

 32 Govt. prosecutors

 35 Hardly moving weather system

 39 Family guy

 40 Wii rival

 41 T-shirt size

 42 Sweeping stories

 44 Keyboarder, essentially

 45 Become prevalent

 48 Portrays

 49 What may top a screw

 52 Cloverleaf portion

 53 Cylindrical pasta

 54 Some physician's samples

 58 Enthusiastic about

 59 Prep school near Windsor Castle

 60 Business with virtual carts

 61 Try out

 62 Slangy chum

 63 Alternative to U-Haul

DOWN

  1 ___ moment (epiphany)

  2 Looking pale

  3 Director Lee

  4 Early version of a film

  5 Two-time prime minister Benjamin

  6 Chronological intervals

  7 Frog hangout

  8 Female choir voice

  9 Deceitful

 10 $1 Canadian coin, informally

 11 "Mad Men" milieu

 12 Nary a soul

 13 Bottom-of-barrel contents

 21 Times when "GMA" can be watched

 22 Mess something up

 23 Etching material

 24 Totaled

 25 Former U.N. leader Kofi

 28 Pandemonium

 29 Manifesto man

 31 "Fast Money" airer

 32 Greek column category

 33 Unsettled feeling

 34 Decides to undo a deletion

 36 Rusted, say

 37 Bug zapper ancestor

 38 Breakneck speed

 42 Trap for a long fish

 43 Sidekick

 44 Where a hole starts

 45 Get lost

 46 App storer

 47 Barrels of laughs

 48 Batting only, for short

 50 Style of some snack chips

 51 Pack away

 55 Young fellow

 56 Fictional statement

 57 Camera catalog abbr.

Puzzle



 

