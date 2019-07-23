Puzzle

1 Present as an honor6 Face peel venues10 Touch down14 Southeast Asian capital15 Sample public opinion16 Something in the air17 Beef in some burgers18 Prefix for "oxidant"19 Philharmonic woodwind20 New store's proclamation23 S'mores crackers26 Esteems27 Renaissance Faire weapons28 Informal summons30 Invalidate31 Burn lightly32 Govt. prosecutors35 Hardly moving weather system39 Family guy40 Wii rival41 T-shirt size42 Sweeping stories44 Keyboarder, essentially45 Become prevalent48 Portrays49 What may top a screw52 Cloverleaf portion53 Cylindrical pasta54 Some physician's samples58 Enthusiastic about59 Prep school near Windsor Castle60 Business with virtual carts61 Try out62 Slangy chum63 Alternative to U-Haul1 ___ moment (epiphany)2 Looking pale3 Director Lee4 Early version of a film5 Two-time prime minister Benjamin6 Chronological intervals7 Frog hangout8 Female choir voice9 Deceitful10 $1 Canadian coin, informally11 "Mad Men" milieu12 Nary a soul13 Bottom-of-barrel contents21 Times when "GMA" can be watched22 Mess something up23 Etching material24 Totaled25 Former U.N. leader Kofi28 Pandemonium29 Manifesto man31 "Fast Money" airer32 Greek column category33 Unsettled feeling34 Decides to undo a deletion36 Rusted, say37 Bug zapper ancestor38 Breakneck speed42 Trap for a long fish43 Sidekick44 Where a hole starts45 Get lost46 App storer47 Barrels of laughs48 Batting only, for short50 Style of some snack chips51 Pack away55 Young fellow56 Fictional statement57 Camera catalog abbr.

