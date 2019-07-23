RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Leave the smaller details of the day to others today. Your focus should be on managing the big picture and making sure everyone is working toward the same goal. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 9, 13, 14.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Business issues are highly likely to cause you some stress today. Do not turn to a friend for advice when what you really need is to talk to someone with the right experience. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)While you should keep your immediate goals more realistic, there is nothing wrong with letting your ambitions run wild when it comes to what you want to achieve over the long term. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Accepting yourself for who you are is the first step on the path to attaining happiness. Your financial luck will be low. Without Lady Luck on your side, you may want to avoid taking any risks. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Impatience will only end up causing you problems. While you may be in a hurry, there is no need to finish all the tasks on your list today. Knowing how to prioritize those that are more pressing will be the key to victory. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Friction will be hard to avoid when working on a project with others today. This is quite natural though, so do not worry. The clash of ideas will eventually lead to something great. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Stick to what works today. Your luck is experiencing a temporary dip, so this is not a good time to take any unnecessary risks. Getting some physical exercise should be made a priority. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Personal relationships will cause some trouble today. Rather than waste your valuable time and energy trying to influence those around you, let them do their own thing. Financial matters should be at the top of your to-do list. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Take the time out to investigate an interesting opportunity and you will be able to make some headway with your career. Mealtimes will prove to be extremely satisfying, both physically and mentally. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)The day today calls for emotion not logic. Trusting your feelings when dealing with others will get you farther than some fact-driven presentation. A close friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on today. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Take your time when dealing with matters of the heart today. If you try to rush, you may end up taking things backward instead of forward. The stars will be on your side when it comes to financial matters, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your sharp tongue may end up getting you in hot water. There is nothing wrong with having an opinion, but you have to be diplomatic with the way in which you present it to others. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You might feel that you are obligated to help others today. While your intentions are good, it might not be a good idea if it ends up distracting you from fulfilling your own responsibilities. ✭✭✭