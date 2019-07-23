Come what may, reunification of Taiwan with mainland is the goal

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a ceremony commemorating the 40th anniversary of issuing Message to Compatriots in Taiwan at the start of 2019. In his speech, Xi proposed exploring the "two systems" formula for Taiwan island and enriching peaceful reunification.The principle is centered on the idea that only a "two systems" can be explored. A "one country" solution is not included.The principle of "one country" concerns sovereignty, which is not negotiable. There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is part of it. Historical and legal facts cannot be changed by any person or force. The flexibility aspect involves the premise of how "one country" provides a platform for dialogue on a "two systems" plan that fits with Taiwan public opinion and provides benefits to the compatriots.In the past, some Taiwanese have challenged the principle of one country, two systems. Some of them have opposed the concept of "one country." Some are utilizing their opposition against one country, two systems principle as a tool to win more votes and shape Taiwan public opinion. Both are intolerable.For those against one country, two systems principle, what are they opposing? Is it one country or two systems? If they can't accept one country, then there's nothing to negotiate as reunification is inevitable.There are many paths to reunification, and a peaceful one is the best. Yet if Taiwan is unwilling to unite with the Chinese mainland in a peaceful manner, resorting to force would be the only option. Both options aim at the same goal - reunification of Taiwan with the Chinese mainland.Likewise, one country is the core of one country, two systems. It can only be one country regardless of how many systems in it. If Taiwan cannot accept two systems, then China should try to move forward with "one system" plan - implementing socialism in Taiwan after reunification. This would be an easy task for the mainland, where socialism has been successful and recognized worldwide.The one country, two systems principle proposed by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, is a courageous innovation and exploration of the state system. The principle shows the mainland's most significant goodwill and sincere gesture to Taiwan compatriots. It is a principle to maximize their interests.What choices would Taiwan have if it gave up on the one country, two systems? Either it becomes a foreign country's vassal state or colony, or it the only other option - accepting one country, one system. There is no third choice. With a strong Chinese mainland in place, Taiwan independence is a path that leads to nowhere.The principle of one country, two systems was initially aimed at the Taiwan question, but was first implemented in Hong Kong. After decades of exploration, the conclusion has been reached that one country is a prerequisite to reach the final goal.It would be unnecessary to overly stress two systems and ignore one country. For reunification, we must strengthen education on national consciousness among the younger generations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao. Born in Chinese territory, they should not think about independence and separatism.Colonization should be eliminated in Hong Kong, and the Taiwan independence forces should be eliminated in the island. The Chinese mainland will respect public opinions. However, where reunification is concerned, the general opinion of all Chinese will be respected, instead of only a few regional opinions.We should stand by forces that support reunification. We should support them morally and through policies and funding. We should not allow these people to incur losses nor live in fear to voice their opinions. Otherwise, there would be fewer people supporting reunification. Without a public opinion foundation for reunification, how could it be realized?The US is trying to strengthen its bond with Taiwan. Washington recently agreed to sell weapons to Taiwan, a clear violation of the China-US joint communiqué signed on August 17, 1982.The resolution of Taiwan question has been delayed for seven decades. How much longer can this continue? Taiwan's veterans who were forced to leave their homeland are now in their twilight years. They should return when they still have a chance. It is time to shoulder historical responsibilities.China sincerely hopes that for all of those who possess noble aspirations in Taiwan and the mainland can work together, voice their positions, and wave the reunification flag.If Taiwan independence separatists behave openly and wantonly, then what is wrong with promoting reunification? Personal gains and losses are temporary. National reunification is the eternal lasting enterprise.The author is vice president of the China Strategy Culture Promotion Association. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn