Learning Chinese

reimburse报销(bàoxiāo)A: The customer service for the airline company is really making me angry. I've been calling them for days now.这航空公司客服真是让我生气。我都给他们打了好几天电话了。(zhè hánɡkōnɡ ɡōnɡsī kèfú zhēnshì rànɡwǒ shēnɡqì. wǒ dōu ɡěi tāmén dǎ le hǎojǐtiān diànhuà le.)B: What's up?干嘛呀？(ɡànmá ya?)A: Don't I need to get a plane ticket receipt to get reimbursed for my business trip? They ended up sending my travel receipt to some other traveler.我这不是出差需要机票行程单报销嘛？ 他们把我的行程单寄到别人那里去了。(wǒ zhèbùshì chūchāi xūyào jīpiào xínɡchénɡdān bàoxiāo ma? tāmén bǎwǒ de xínɡchénɡdān jìdào biérén nàlǐ qù le.)B: Then have them send you another one.那让他们再给你重新寄一份。(nà rànɡ tāmén zài ɡěinǐ chónɡxīn jì yīfèn.)A: They said they can't since it can only be printed once. They have to wait for it to be returned then mail it out again.他们说不行,只能打印一次。要等这份寄回给他们,他们再重新寄给我。(tāmén shuō bùxínɡ, zhǐnénɡ dǎyìn yīcì. yàoděnɡ zhèfèn jìhuí ɡěi tāmén, tāmén zài chónɡxīn jìɡěi wǒ.)B: They really know how to delay stuff.真够耽误事儿的。(zhēnɡòu dānwù shìer de.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT