Puzzle

1 "Favor" lead-in4 Write-up of last night's episode9 Good poker hand14 "___ noticed"15 "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-___"16 Drawing with numbered balls17 Big beer container18 New York giants20 Opera solo22 Mexican coins23 Cheese-loving pest24 With 52-Across, Miami heat27 Hallowed place29 Prey chaser30 "Time flies" and "money talks"31 Little ___ (tots)32 Shinbone35 Pollinating insects36 Las Vegas aces39 Leer at42 Sticky substance43 Washington airport code46 Bump, as a TV episode49 Spies of feudal Japan51 Orchard worker52 See 24-Across54 ___-quoted55 "Royals" singer57 Protein with a "stinky" variety58 Los Angeles dodgers62 Rowing stick63 Unsettling64 "___ not" ("Sorry, no dice")65 Three, to Giada66 Pit-of-the-stomach feeling67 Flies off the shelves68 Third-person version of 14-Across1 "Detective" in a 2019 Pokemon movie2 Besieged3 Map sections4 Motorhomes and such5 "That's scary!"6 Burial place7 Liability's opposite8 Prominent muscles for Terry Crews9 Swagged out10 Cut all at once11 Womb-related12 Bizarre13 Maker of Twinkies19 Dia de San Valentin flower21 Portray a character25 Modern low-carb diet26 Killmonger's first name28 BBQ fare30 Drains33 Ernie's partner34 Enraged feeling36 Surreptitious glance37 Melon exterior38 "Will do"39 Not in favor40 Con artist41 A student may fall asleep during one43 Spinner's spot at a party44 Money for a taxi45 Gives peace of mind47 Went from solid to liquid48 Item in a play50 One might be tough to crack52 Love very much53 Kathmandu's country56 Sports arbiters59 Long in "Friday"60 Country-rap star ___ Nas X61 Manuscript refiners, for short

Solution