Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/24 16:48:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "Favor" lead-in

  4 Write-up of last night's episode

  9 Good poker hand

 14 "___ noticed"

 15 "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-___"

 16 Drawing with numbered balls

 17 Big beer container

 18 New York giants

 20 Opera solo

 22 Mexican coins

 23 Cheese-loving pest

 24 With 52-Across, Miami heat

 27 Hallowed place

 29 Prey chaser

 30 "Time flies" and "money talks"

 31 Little ___ (tots)

 32 Shinbone

 35 Pollinating insects

 36 Las Vegas aces

 39 Leer at

 42 Sticky substance

 43 Washington airport code

 46 Bump, as a TV episode

 49 Spies of feudal Japan

 51 Orchard worker

 52 See 24-Across

 54 ___-quoted

 55 "Royals" singer

 57 Protein with a "stinky" variety

 58 Los Angeles dodgers

 62 Rowing stick

 63 Unsettling

 64 "___ not" ("Sorry, no dice")

 65 Three, to Giada

 66 Pit-of-the-stomach feeling

 67 Flies off the shelves

 68 Third-person version of 14-Across

DOWN

  1 "Detective" in a 2019 Pokemon movie

  2 Besieged

  3 Map sections

  4 Motorhomes and such

  5 "That's scary!"

  6 Burial place

  7 Liability's opposite

  8 Prominent muscles for Terry Crews

  9 Swagged out

 10 Cut all at once

 11 Womb-related

 12 Bizarre

 13 Maker of Twinkies

 19 Dia de San Valentin flower

 21 Portray a character

 25 Modern low-carb diet

 26 Killmonger's first name

 28 BBQ fare

 30 Drains

 33 Ernie's partner

 34 Enraged feeling

 36 Surreptitious glance

 37 Melon exterior

 38 "Will do"

 39 Not in favor

 40 Con artist

 41 A student may fall asleep during one

 43 Spinner's spot at a party

 44 Money for a taxi

 45 Gives peace of mind

 47 Went from solid to liquid

 48 Item in a play

 50 One might be tough to crack

 52 Love very much

 53 Kathmandu's country

 56 Sports arbiters

 59 Long in "Friday"

 60 Country-rap star ___ Nas X

 61 Manuscript refiners, for short

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus