Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Favor" lead-in
4 Write-up of last night's episode
9 Good poker hand
14 "___ noticed"
15 "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-___"
16 Drawing with numbered balls
17 Big beer container
18 New York giants
20 Opera solo
22 Mexican coins
23 Cheese-loving pest
24 With 52-Across, Miami heat
27 Hallowed place
29 Prey chaser
30 "Time flies" and "money talks"
31 Little ___ (tots)
32 Shinbone
35 Pollinating insects
36 Las Vegas aces
39 Leer at
42 Sticky substance
43 Washington airport code
46 Bump, as a TV episode
49 Spies of feudal Japan
51 Orchard worker
52 See 24-Across
54 ___-quoted
55 "Royals" singer
57 Protein with a "stinky" variety
58 Los Angeles dodgers
62 Rowing stick
63 Unsettling
64 "___ not" ("Sorry, no dice")
65 Three, to Giada
66 Pit-of-the-stomach feeling
67 Flies off the shelves
68 Third-person version of 14-Across

DOWN
1 "Detective" in a 2019 Pokemon movie
2 Besieged
3 Map sections
4 Motorhomes and such
5 "That's scary!"
6 Burial place
7 Liability's opposite
8 Prominent muscles for Terry Crews
9 Swagged out
10 Cut all at once
11 Womb-related
12 Bizarre
13 Maker of Twinkies
19 Dia de San Valentin flower
21 Portray a character
25 Modern low-carb diet
26 Killmonger's first name
28 BBQ fare
30 Drains
33 Ernie's partner
34 Enraged feeling
36 Surreptitious glance
37 Melon exterior
38 "Will do"
39 Not in favor
40 Con artist
41 A student may fall asleep during one
43 Spinner's spot at a party
44 Money for a taxi
45 Gives peace of mind
47 Went from solid to liquid
48 Item in a play
50 One might be tough to crack
52 Love very much
53 Kathmandu's country
56 Sports arbiters
59 Long in "Friday"
60 Country-rap star ___ Nas X
61 Manuscript refiners, for short
Solution