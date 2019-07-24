RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

A minor monetary gain is coming your way. This will likely take the form of someone paying you back or a small return on an investment. Don't overlook the value of this. Every penny counts! Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 7, 12, 17.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Although you have a lot on your plate today, you will be able to finish everything in time so long as you do not allow yourself to become distracted. It might be wise to disconnect from social media for a time. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Taking some time out today for a personal retreat will help rejuvenate your mind and body. Always read the instructions before proceeding in a big home project. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Today will not be a good time for making last-minute rash decisions. You will make better progress if you approach matters in a slow and methodical manner. Taking the time to carry out research will ensure you head in the right direction. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Be relentless in the pursuit of your ambitions today. You have the know-how to reach your goals, you just need the determination. Although you will face some opposition to your plans, you are the only one who can judge what is right for you. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Sometimes people are just not going to like you and there isn't much you can do about it. Instead of wasting time trying to win these people's favor, focus your energies on those who truly care about you. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The next few days will be a great time for travel, especially to places you have never visited before. Financial concerns should not go ignored for too long or else trouble will follow. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Creating a positive environment around you will help bring you peace of mind. Focus on the good things you have in your life and reject negative thoughts and people who bring you down. Your luck is looking up when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Direct confrontation won't get you any closer to your goals. Be flexible when it comes to dealing with others. You will have a higher chance of succeeding if you approach things from an unexpected angle. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Now is not the time to just dip your toe in the waters. Sometimes you just need to jump into something headfirst in order to fully appreciate its value. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to personal matters. This will be a good time to make a close relationship even closer. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A situation in your personal life may cause you some grief. Do not allow your emotions to take over. Try to stay calm and reasonable and you will be able to quickly find solutions that will leave everyone involved very happy. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A heated encounter may end up clouding your vision. Do not make any major decisions until you have calmed down. The stars will align for you today when it comes money. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Do not hesitate to let others know what is on your mind, but do not expect them to automatically see things your way. ✭✭✭