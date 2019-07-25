Breeding of bamboo rats helps farmer's family get out of poverty in Guangxi

Farmer Lin Jinghong nurses a bamboo rat in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 24, 2019. The breeding of bamboo rats, which have high economic value, helps Lin's family get out of poverty. Lin's annual income has reached 100,000 yuan (14,552 U.S. dollars) in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows bamboo rats bred by Lin Jinghong in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The breeding of bamboo rats, which have high economic value, helps Lin's family get out of poverty. Lin's annual income has reached 100,000 yuan (14,552 U.S. dollars) in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Farmer Lin Jinghong feeds bamboo rats in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 24, 2019. The breeding of bamboo rats, which have high economic value, helps Lin's family get out of poverty. Lin's annual income has reached 100,000 yuan (14,552 U.S. dollars) in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Farmer Lin Jinghong checks a bamboo rat in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 24, 2019. The breeding of bamboo rats, which have high economic value, helps Lin's family get out of poverty. Lin's annual income has reached 100,000 yuan (14,552 U.S. dollars) in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)