Puzzle

1 Illegal way to start a trip4 Certain Balkans10 NYSE debut13 Gorilla or gibbon14 Elaborate pranks15 Indent key16 Meme picture format17 First New Testament book (Pink Floyd: Last 4 letters + ...)18 Bol. neighbor19 Northwest Texas native21 Compatriot (... first 3 letters)22 Long John Silver feature (Bob Marley: Last 3 letters + ...)23 Early French settler in Maine26 Work units27 The Apocalypse (... first3 letters)29 Prompt30 Farming prefix32 Exist33 Things that repeat, or a hint to this puzzle's theme38 Small songbird39 Drunks40 Team's possessive42 Holds together, MacGyver-style (Carole King: Last 5 letters + ...)46 French newborn47 In control, as a dog48 Lovers' get-togethers (... first 3 letters)50 Blacken (Neil Young: Last 3 letters + ...)51 Aim for54 Payment promise55 Virgins of ancient Rome (... first 4 letters)57 Part of FWIW59 ___ Alamos60 Separate, or join61 Hiker's guide62 Just manage, with "out"63 Ruffles have them64 Assistant for Santa1 Fall behind2 Meat flavoring3 It helps drivers see through glass4 P.F. ___'s5 Campus military grp.6 Vow7 Sharp part of a chopping tool8 Casual top9 U-turn from NNE10 Home of Roma11 Roll over winnings into a new bet12 Delivery people?17 West in old films20 LA Galaxy's org.21 Venomous snake22 Muscle targeted by flyes24 Do together25 Dos for Solange and Jimi Hendrix27 Sea eagle28 Like Odin30 Japanese dog breed31 Obtain the highest marks34 Oyster-eating mammal35 Dawn goddess36 Is mid-sentence?37 Amount to base a tip on41 Hi-___ graphics42 Calm43 Release, as a fish44 Predicate part45 Gradually introduced, with "in"46 "See ya!"48 Scrabble pieces49 Monopoly quartet, for short52 Antlered male53 Prepare for driving?55 TiVo predecessor56 Whitney who was, aptly, a Yale grad58 Beach bottle letters

Solution