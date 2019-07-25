Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Illegal way to start a trip
4 Certain Balkans
10 NYSE debut
13 Gorilla or gibbon
14 Elaborate pranks
15 Indent key
16 Meme picture format
17 First New Testament book (Pink Floyd: Last 4 letters + ...)
18 Bol. neighbor
19 Northwest Texas native
21 Compatriot (... first 3 letters)
22 Long John Silver feature (Bob Marley: Last 3 letters + ...)
23 Early French settler in Maine
26 Work units
27 The Apocalypse (... first3 letters)
29 Prompt
30 Farming prefix
32 Exist
33 Things that repeat, or a hint to this puzzle's theme
38 Small songbird
39 Drunks
40 Team's possessive
42 Holds together, MacGyver-style (Carole King: Last 5 letters + ...)
46 French newborn
47 In control, as a dog
48 Lovers' get-togethers (... first 3 letters)
50 Blacken (Neil Young: Last 3 letters + ...)
51 Aim for
54 Payment promise
55 Virgins of ancient Rome (... first 4 letters)
57 Part of FWIW
59 ___ Alamos
60 Separate, or join
61 Hiker's guide
62 Just manage, with "out"
63 Ruffles have them
64 Assistant for SantaDOWN
1 Fall behind
2 Meat flavoring
3 It helps drivers see through glass
4 P.F. ___'s
5 Campus military grp.
6 Vow
7 Sharp part of a chopping tool
8 Casual top
9 U-turn from NNE
10 Home of Roma
11 Roll over winnings into a new bet
12 Delivery people?
17 West in old films
20 LA Galaxy's org.
21 Venomous snake
22 Muscle targeted by flyes
24 Do together
25 Dos for Solange and Jimi Hendrix
27 Sea eagle
28 Like Odin
30 Japanese dog breed
31 Obtain the highest marks
34 Oyster-eating mammal
35 Dawn goddess
36 Is mid-sentence?
37 Amount to base a tip on
41 Hi-___ graphics
42 Calm
43 Release, as a fish
44 Predicate part
45 Gradually introduced, with "in"
46 "See ya!"
48 Scrabble pieces
49 Monopoly quartet, for short
52 Antlered male
53 Prepare for driving?
55 TiVo predecessor
56 Whitney who was, aptly, a Yale grad
58 Beach bottle letters
Solution