You will be able to put the excess energy you feel today to good use by taking part in physical activities that get you outdoors such as running or hiking. The exercise will really help take the edge off and will be great for your health. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 11, 16.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Your generosity and eagerness to help others is a good thing, but may put you under undue pressure if it causes you to put your own needs to the wayside. You will feel much more relaxed once you learn to set your boundaries and say "no." ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Do not hesitate to speak up if you feel something needs to be said. Your straightforward nature may catch people off-guard, but they will still admire you for your honesty. This is a good time to arrange a quiet evening alone with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Have confidence in yourself and your abilities and you will end up going far. Your intuition will be one of your most powerful tools today. If your gut tells you something, make sure you listen. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Unexpected changes and unforeseen issues will prove particularly challenging today. Attempts to stick to a set schedule are sure to end in frustration. You will have to throw away your original plans and go with the flow if you want to achieve the best results. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Even though you believe you are heading in the right direction, make sure you have a backup plan in place in case things go awry. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)There are many exciting opportunities coming over the horizon, but do not let your excitement cloud your judgement. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)You will be able to get considerably closer to your goals by taking a different approach to things today. Don't hesitate to take risks or to experiment a little bit. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will get farther walking your own path instead of trying to outdo others. Your goals may look similar to others, but they are actually very different. Lady Luck will be at your side today when it comes to love and romance. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You are a valuable member of your group and everyone knows it. There is no need to go out of your way to make an impression on others. The stars will shine down on you when dealing with money matters. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You may know exactly what needs to be done today, but this will prove difficult to do if you allow your feelings to get in the way. Approaching things from a position of objectivity will help see you through. Furthering your education will help open your eyes. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will not only accomplish a lot if you partner with someone you admire, you will have great fun doing it. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time to pursue investments. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will be able to put your talents to good use by volunteering to help people in your area who are in need. By making the lives of others better, you will improve your own. ✭✭✭✭