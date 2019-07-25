Learning Chinese

souvenir伴手礼(bànshǒulǐ)A: I've brought you a present.我给你带礼物了。(wǒ ɡěinǐ dài lǐwù le.)B: What is it?什么呀？(shénme ya?)A: Yuen Long egg rolls and mooncakes. Didn't I just go on a business trip to Hong Kong? I heard a lot of people buy these as souvenirs.元朗蛋卷和月饼。我不是刚去香港出差吗？听说很多人都会买这个,作为伴手礼。(yuánlǎnɡ dànjuǎn hé yuèbǐnɡ. wǒ búshì ɡānɡqù xiānɡɡǎnɡ chūchāi ma? tīnɡshuō hěnduōrén dōuhuì mǎi zhèɡè, zuòwéi bànshǒulǐ.)B: Wow, I've seen a lot of people's reviews online saying they are pretty good. Thanks so much!哇,我看网上很多人也评论说很好吃。真是太谢谢你啦！(wà, wǒkàn wǎnɡshànɡ hěnduōrén yě pínɡlùn shuō hěn hǎochī. zhēnshì tài xièxiè nǐ la!)A: No need to be so polite. If you find them tasty, next business trip I'll buy more. I go to Hong Kong on business trips pretty often after all.别客气,好吃的话,下次我出差再给你多买一些。反正我经常去香港出差。(bié kèqì, hǎochī de huà, xiàcì wǒ chūchà zàiɡěinǐ duōmǎi yīxiē. fǎnzhènɡ wǒ jīnɡchánɡ qù xiānɡɡǎnɡ chūchāi.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT