Sports to invigorate Kangbao carnival

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Kangbao county in North China's Hebei Province will put sports activities into its tourism carnival scheduled in August, organizers said.The carnival, which starts from August 3, features a national square dancing competition and a national All-Terrain Vehicle race. A marathon race is set to be held on August 17, with an estimated 1,500 runners from around the country expected to participate.Kangbao is known for its massive buckwheat cultivation, which is also a tourist attraction in the region.