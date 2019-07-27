Western countries in the minority on human rights issue

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/27





Why is China winning such a big victory in the field of human rights. The 22 ambassadors who accused China probably did not expect to be in the minority in an area long dominated by Western discourse. They are no longer human rights judges. They criticized others while wearing "the emperor's new clothes." This is the main reason for their failures.



China's human rights progress has been obvious to all. The human rights of the 1.4 billion Chinese people have in some aspects far surpassed that of the Western countries. Regions where some ethnic groups reside, including Xinjiang, have achieved great progress in protecting human rights and have kept moving forward. "Faced with the grave challenge of terrorism and extremism, China has undertaken a series of counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures in Xinjiang, including setting up vocational education and training centers," the letter signed by over 50 countries said. The practices adopted by the Chinese government are necessary to improve the human rights of all ethnic groups.



The Xinjiang question reflects the misplaced human rights concept of Westerners. Some Western countries make an issue of human rights in their anti-China campaign. They take China as a target of criticism, not willing to learn about what happened in China and caring little about China's human rights progress. When they put China on the opposite of ideology, they will naturally target China over human rights issues.



They don't know what has happened in Xinjiang in recent years, what the needs of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are and what the basic situation is there. How can they judge human rights of Xinjiang. The action of 22 Western countries has not only damaged their human rights image, but also blasphemed the human rights principle. The UN and other international organizations and forums should prevent such absurdity from happening again.



The world is undergoing tremendous changes. If the goal of the world is determined by a single value system, ideology, religious doctrine, or even a single race, the world will be full of chaos. Lasting peace and common prosperity cannot be achieved.



The letter signed by 22 ambassadors shows us that some Westerners still arrogantly live in a world detached from the reality of developing countries. They are intoxicated with their self-defined human rights concept. But open letter signed by 50 countries is pulling them back to the real world.



A small number of people always think they can speak for the majority, believing that their principles and ideals should be followed by others. They interfere in the lives of other countries and peoples. It's time to change this oddity as emerging economies dominate the global economy.



There should be a yardstick for human rights, which cannot be decided by a small group of people. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights admits countries have different concepts on human rights. China is promoting human rights based on its own conditions, and will make important contributions to the development of global human rights.





