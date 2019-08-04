Month-long Gunla festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Local people celebrate the month-long Gunla festival at Swayambhunath in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 2, 2019. The month-long Gunla festival is one of the major festivals of the Newar Buddhist community during which they recite scriptures, observe fast and visit places of worship playing devotional music. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

