Month-long Gunla festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/4 10:59:25

Local people celebrate the month-long Gunla festival at Swayambhunath in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 2, 2019. The month-long Gunla festival is one of the major festivals of the Newar Buddhist community during which they recite scriptures, observe fast and visit places of worship playing devotional music. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

