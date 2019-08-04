Malaysia holds Selangor International Indigenous Art Festival 2019

Artists of an indigenous art group from Sri Lanka perform during the Selangor International Indigenous Art Festival 2019 in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2019. Visitors will be able to get a closer look at indigenous customs, culture, artwork and crafts during the two-day event that kicked off on Saturday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A visitor poses for photos with artists of a Malaysian indigenous art group during the Selangor International Indigenous Art Festival 2019 in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2019. Visitors will be able to get a closer look at indigenous customs, culture, artwork and crafts during the two-day event that kicked off on Saturday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A Malaysian indigenous nose fluter performs during the Selangor International Indigenous Art Festival 2019 in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2019. Visitors will be able to get a closer look at indigenous customs, culture, artwork and crafts during the two-day event that kicked off on Saturday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Artists of a Malaysian indigenous art group perform during the Selangor International Indigenous Art Festival 2019 in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2019. Visitors will be able to get a closer look at indigenous customs, culture, artwork and crafts during the two-day event that kicked off on Saturday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)