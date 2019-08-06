Singaporean Embassy celebrates 54th National Day

The Singaporean Embassy in China marked Singapore's 54th National Day in Beijing on Thursday, drawing the participation of several hundred guests.
The Singaporean Ambassador to China Stanley Loh gave an opening speech in which he reviewed the fruitful achievements of bilateral relations between China and Singapore and the important role that ASEAN
(the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) plays in multilateral relations with countries in the region and the world. "ASEAN members and China have continued to advance negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, having completed the first reading of our draft text recently," the ambassador said. "We have also made significant advances in our security and strategic cooperation with other ASEAN members and partners, including the first ever ASEANChina Maritime Exercise in last October."
Luo Zhaohui, vice foreign minister of China participated in the event and cut the ceremonial cake with the ambassador