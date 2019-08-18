Dozens feared dead as explosion rocks wedding hall in Kabul

Dozens of people are feared dead as a powerful explosion rocked a wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday night, according to local media.The blast happened at the Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in PD 6 of Kabul at around 10:40 p.m., spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Nasrat Rahimi told Tolonews.Dozens of people were inside the wedding hall. Sources said the casualties might be high, according to Tolonews.Witnesses said the hall was packed with guests attending the wedding ceremony of an Afghan couple when the explosion hit.