Several killed or injured in wedding hall explosion in Kabul: official

Several people were either killed or injured after an explosion ripped through a wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday night, the spokesman of Interior Ministry confirmed early Sunday.The blast happened inside Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in Police District 6 of Kabul at around 10:40 p.m. (local time) Saturday, spokesman Nasrat Rahimi wrote on Twitter."The killed and injured were shifted by police and Kabul ambulance to hospitals. The nature of the blast and the exact number of killed and injured will be shared with media later," he added.Dozens of people were inside the wedding hall when the explosion occurred near the stage of the two-story building.Witnesses said the hall was packed with guests attending the wedding ceremony of an Afghan couple when the explosion hit.Unconfirmed reports said that more than 30 people were killed and over 90 others wounded in the incident.Ambulances were evacuating the victims as of early hours of Sunday.Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.The capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.