Keeper takes care of female cub of panda at Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium

A keeper takes care of the female cub of panda Hao Hao during a media view at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2019. The two cubs born on Aug. 8, are both now in very good health condition, according to Pairi Daiza, a zoo in Brugelette in west Belgium's Hainaut province. (Photo: Xinhua)





