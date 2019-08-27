Learning Chinese

vintage shop复古店(fùɡǔdiàn)A: I recently discovered a very fun place. If you have time on the weekend, I'll take you.我最近发现个好玩的地方。周末你有空的话,我带你去。(wǒ zuìjìn fāxiàn ɡè hǎowán de dìfānɡ. zhōumò nǐ yǒukōnɡ de huà, wǒ dàinǐ qù.)B: What place?什么地方？(shénmedìfānɡ?)A: It's a vintage shop over there by Wudaoying alley. It sells some vintage clothing and accessories. The owner is from Hong Kong. He's really nice.是个复古店,在五道营胡同那边。就是卖一些复古装饰和服装的店。老板是个香港人。人特别好。(shìɡè fùɡǔdiàn, zài wǔdàoyínɡ hútónɡ nàbiān. jiùshì mài yīxiē fùɡǔ zhuānɡshì hé fúzhuānɡ de diàn. lǎobǎn shìɡè xiānɡɡǎnɡrén. rén tèbié hǎo.)B: It sounds good. Let's go there this weekend. I remember that there is a Vietnamese pho place at Wudaoying that's pretty good.听起来不错。那周末一起去呗。我记得那有家越南粉很好吃。(tīnɡqǐlái búcuò. nà zhōumò yīqǐ qù bei. wǒ jìdé nà yǒujiā yuènánfěn hěn hǎochī.)A: We can go there to eat after looking at the shop.可以逛完一起去吃。(kěyǐ ɡuànɡwán yīqǐ qùchī.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT