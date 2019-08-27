Learning Chinese

Chat attack
vintage shop
复古店
(fùɡǔdiàn)
A: I recently discovered a very fun place. If you have time on the weekend, I'll take you.
我最近发现个好玩的地方。周末你有空的话,我带你去。
(wǒ zuìjìn fāxiàn ɡè hǎowán de dìfānɡ. zhōumò nǐ yǒukōnɡ de huà, wǒ dàinǐ qù.)
B: What place?
什么地方？
(shénmedìfānɡ?)
A: It's a vintage shop over there by Wudaoying alley. It sells some vintage clothing and accessories. The owner is from Hong Kong. He's really nice.
是个复古店,在五道营胡同那边。就是卖一些复古装饰和服装的店。老板是个香港人。人特别好。
(shìɡè fùɡǔdiàn, zài wǔdàoyínɡ hútónɡ nàbiān. jiùshì mài yīxiē fùɡǔ zhuānɡshì hé fúzhuānɡ de diàn. lǎobǎn shìɡè xiānɡɡǎnɡrén. rén tèbié hǎo.)
B: It sounds good. Let's go there this weekend. I remember that there is a Vietnamese pho place at Wudaoying that's pretty good.
听起来不错。那周末一起去呗。我记得那有家越南粉很好吃。
(tīnɡqǐlái búcuò. nà zhōumò yīqǐ qù bei. wǒ jìdé nà yǒujiā yuènánfěn hěn hǎochī.)
A: We can go there to eat after looking at the shop.
可以逛完一起去吃。
(kěyǐ ɡuànɡwán yīqǐ qùchī.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT