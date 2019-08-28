2019 Smart China Expo opens to public for free

A child tries a 5G VR set during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 27, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo was open to public for free on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors tour the production line of smart cars of Changan during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 27, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo was open to public for free on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors watch a show hosted by an AI virtual anchor during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 27, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo was open to public for free on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors are portrayed by an AI robot during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 27, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo was open to public for free on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors tour the exhibition area of Lenovo during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 27, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo was open to public for free on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor experiences intelligent dress changing technique during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 27, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo was open to public for free on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child interacts with an intelligent robot during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 27, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo was open to public for free on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children watch the performance of robots during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 27, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo was open to public for free on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)