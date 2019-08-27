5G technology among highlights of Smart China Expo

A staff member shows a 5G-based AR (augmented reality) device during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 26, 2019. The 2019 Smart China Expo kicked off Monday at the Chongqing International Expo Center. High techs including 5G live broadcast and 5G remote emergency medical aid are among the expo's highlights. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor tries a 5G-based panorama live broadcast device during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 26, 2019.

A girl (3rd L) experiences a "5G+ remote control" technology on display during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 26, 2019.

Visitors watch a "5G + 8K live broadcast" during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 26, 2019.

A visitor (1st L) learns about a 5G-based AR (augmented reality) check and maintenance technology during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 26, 2019.

A staff member introduces a 5G-based remote emergency medical aid technology during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 26, 2019.

A staff member shows a 5G-based remote driving technology during the 2019 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 26, 2019.