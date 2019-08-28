Chinese drone giant DJI makes debut at Russian exhibition

DJI showcases drone products at MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia on Wednesday. Photo: Liu Xuanzun/GT

Chinese drone manufacturer DJI is for the first time attending the Russian International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) exhibition in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, with the aim of expanding sales in Russia and neighboring regions at a time when the US is attempting to suppress China's hi-tech sector.At the China Pavilion of MAKS, DJI exhibited a wide collection of drones covering applications in different industries including agriculture, infrastructure, construction and energy. Consumer-level drones are also displayed.DJI told the Global Times at MAKS 2019 that their presence at the Russian event is to, together with other Chinese companies at MAKS, further promote its products in the Commonwealth of the Independent States.Amid tensions between Beijing and Washington, the Pentagon recently banned the use of drones built by China's DJI, citing "security concerns."When asked about whether the company turned to Russia because of the tensions between China and the US, DJI told the Global Times that this is only a cross-regional and international market expansion so that DJI can expand its business, as the company sees potential industry development needs in Russia and neighboring countries.DJI's products have been adopted by some countries' military forces, and more and more are used in surveillance, security and other purposes.Despite this, the company told the Global Times that they are manufacturing only civil drones for peaceful purposes, stressing that there are huge differences in technical specifications, market demands and business methods for military and civilian products.Although this is the first time DJI exhibited at the Russian event, the company already does considerable business in several industries in Russia including power grids, railway and oil pipeline.In 2017, Russia's Moscow United Electric Grid Company was the first to equip power supply bureaus in Moscow and Yekaterinburg with DJI technology, using DJI M210 with Zenmuse XT2 and Zenmuse Z30 to carry out fine electric power inspections, and smaller drones like DJI Mavic 2 for daily inspections, according to DJI.Russian Railways has been using DJI Inspire 2 and Mavic 2 Zoom drones for railway inspections and accident investigations since the beginning of 2019, DJI said.Russia's national oil pipeline transportation company Transneft, and national road construction company Avtodor also use DJI products for monitoring and road mapping, the Chinese company said.