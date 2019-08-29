Danish Queen to unveil hero’s statue from Nanjing

Danish Queen Margrethe II will unveil a three-meter tall bronze statue of the Danish hero Bernhard Arp Sindberg in the Mindeparken memorial park in Aarhus, Denmark on August 31, according to the Danish Embassy in China.
During the Nanjing Massacre
(1937-38), an estimated 300,000 Chinese were slaughtered by Japanese troops in the six weeks of atrocities committed against the people of the city of Nanjing. Sindberg, the young Dane from Aarhus, who was just 26 years old at the time, succeeded in saving thousands by protecting them in a Danish concrete factory in the city, where he worked as a guard.
The statue is the result of a Chinese-Danish artistic collaboration between three artists, Shang Rong, Fu Licheng and Lene Desmentik, and is a gift to Aarhus from Nanjing.