China to strengthen Party’s role in rural economic affairs

China announced guidelines to strengthen the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in rural economic construction through deepening agricultural supply-side structural reform, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.The Party is expected to play a vital role in consolidating the basic position of the agriculture industry in the country, and in trying to implement the food and crop production strategy based on farmland management and technological applications, read the guidelines, which took effect on August 19.It is also a task for the CPC to secure the basic self-sufficiency of grain and absolute safety of provisions, the report said, noting that agricultural supply-side reform should continue to be driven through efforts such as establishing modern rural industrial, production and operating systems.Such efforts aim to boost the rural collective economy, promote farmers to continue to increase their incomes and help eliminate poverty for more rural residents.The guidelines also encouraged the Party to intensify its role in rural social construction via improving living standards and further advancing education, healthcare, physical training and other social networks.It also highlighted the fact that more work is needed to enhance rural public infrastructure and basic public service conditions to improve the quality of life in rural areas, according to the report.There should be teams of experts devoted to rural construction, the guidelines said, adding that the quality of teachers and doctors in rural areas is expected to largely improve.Also, the CPC is expected to encourage more farmers to master technology, and improve operations and management in a bid to benefit more rural talent.