Sudan's PM rejects interference in selection of transitional gov't ministers

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday reiterated rejection of any attempt to intervene in or influence his selection of ministers for the transitional cabinet.Hamdok made the remarks in a statement, criticizing what he termed as "quota-based lists" presented by the Freedom and Change Alliance.He stressed commitment to the set standards for selecting the government ministers to lead the country to safety.He added that only seven ministers have so far been selected from the nominees for the ministerial posts, demanding the Freedom and Change Alliance to present other alternatives within 24 hours.On Aug. 27, Hamdok received the lists of candidates for the transitional cabinet.The lists included 49 candidates for 14 ministries and 16 candidates for five specialized ministerial councils.On Aug. 28, Hamdok was set to form a cabinet whose ministers were to be nominated by the Freedom and Change Alliance, except for the ministers of defence and interior who will be selected by the military members in the Sovereign Council.