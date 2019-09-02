Annual Beijing Design Week set to kick off Thursday

The annual Beijing Design Week will kick off on Thursday and end on October 7, the event's organizers announced at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.
Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture
and Tourism and the Beijing municipal government, the event was first launched as a pilot effort in 2009. This year marks its 10th anniversary.
The opening ceremony for the more than month-long event will be held at the China Millennium Monument, while a series of exhibitions and forums will be held at different venues across the city throughout its run.
"One of the highlight of the Beijing Design Week this year will be the incorporation of technological elements," said Xiao Lan, director of Beijing Industrial Design Center, at the press conference.