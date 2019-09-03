Nepali women celebrate Teej Festival in Kathmandu

Women dance during celebration of Teej festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 2, 2019. Nepali women on Monday celebrated the Hindu festival of Teej, during which married women fast for their husbands' long life and good health while the unmarried pray for ideal husbands. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

Women dance during celebration of Teej festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 2, 2019. Nepali women on Monday celebrated the Hindu festival of Teej, during which married women fast for their husbands' long life and good health while the unmarried pray for ideal husbands. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

Women dance during celebration of Teej festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 2, 2019. Nepali women on Monday celebrated the Hindu festival of Teej, during which married women fast for their husbands' long life and good health while the unmarried pray for ideal husbands. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

Women queue to enter the Pashupatinath Temple to offer prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 2, 2019. Nepali women on Monday celebrated the Hindu festival of Teej, during which married women fast for their husbands' long life and good health while the unmarried pray for ideal husbands. (Photo: Xinhua)

Women dance during celebration of Teej festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 2, 2019. Nepali women on Monday celebrated the Hindu festival of Teej, during which married women fast for their husbands' long life and good health while the unmarried pray for ideal husbands. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

Pigeons fly around a woman during celebration of Teej festival at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 2, 2019. Nepali women on Monday celebrated the Hindu festival of Teej, during which married women fast for their husbands' long life and good health while the unmarried pray for ideal husbands. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)