Chinese and Spanish artists turn trash into treasures in Southwest China's Chengdu

Artwork The Pen of Tree by Chinese artist Xu Zhenglong Photo: Courtesy of Chen Yaojie

Road Back Home by Spanish artist José Javier Photo: Courtesy of Chen Yaojie

Impression of Shouan by Chinese artist He Zhenhai Photo: Courtesy of Chen Yaojie

Harmonious Wind by Chinese artist Shu Xingchuan Photo: Courtesy of Chen Yaojie

On Harmony, an artist-in-residence program focusing on international public art, came to an end with a closing ceremony on August 27 in the Wenjiang district, Chengdu, capital of Southwestern China's Sichuan Province.Co-hosted by the Centro de Cultura & Arte China-Occidente (CCACO), a Spain-based cultural center, and the Beijing International Exchange Association Sustainable Development Committee, the program was launched on August 13.During the two-week-long event, designers from China and Spain were invited to create 15 artworks out of industrial and daily waste with the aim of provoking viewers to think about the relationship between humanity and nature and raise public awareness about environmental protection.The program was held in Spain in August 2018 with 11 local and Chinese artists taking part.