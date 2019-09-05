Scenery of terraced lands of paddy fields in Gaoniang Town, China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/5 15:42:03

People walk beside the terraced lands of paddy fields in Gaoniang Town, Tianzhu County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows the terraced lands of paddy fields in Dongzhuang Village, Jinping County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows the terraced lands of paddy fields in Gaoniang Town, Tianzhu County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows the terraced lands of paddy fields in Dongzhuang Village, Jinping County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows the terraced lands of paddy fields in Gaoniang Town, Tianzhu County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows the terraced lands of paddy fields in Gaoniang Town, Tianzhu County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

People walk beside the terraced lands of paddy fields in Gaoniang Town, Tianzhu County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019 shows the terraced lands of paddy fields in Dongzhuang Village, Jinping County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus