Puzzle

1 Keep visiting in a ghostly way6 Fauna partner11 Be indebted to14 Farmland measures15 They're associated with Nepal, not Peru16 Family transport17 *Modest groundbreaking ceremony?19 Letter container: Abbr.20 Bombard21 Title person in a Rolling Stones hit22 Bond film starring Ursula Andress23 Do something25 *Good name for a depilatory brand?27 New hire31 Great Fire of Rome emperor32 Web address33 Smell the roses, say36 Popular office plants39 Spanish uncle40 *Desperate canoer's means of paddling?42 RV stopover43 Emmy winner Klum45 Hot stuff46 Slithery fish47 Chimney residue49 Diminish in size51 *Terse order for two drinks without ice?55 Musician Brian56 Width x height, perhaps57 Court event59 Word before or after "brand"63 Knight's title64 *"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"? (Hint: Each starred entry has two added letters!)66 Sloth appendage67 "Beau ___"68 Speechify69 Finish70 Hairstylist's clipping71 Central facial features1 Gate fastener2 Yearning3 Eurasian border river4 Olympian beverage5 Sound of disapproval6 Custard dessert7 Hoped-for reaction to this puzzle8 ___ vincit amor9 Enter rapidly10 Cigar byproduct11 Like the underpaid, typically12 Have the desire to, informally13 Diplomatic messenger18 Jennifer Lopez or Sonia Sotomayor22 Have the audacity24 Common chair feature26 "Fa la la la la, la la la la," e.g.27 The "R" of RBG28 Canal, lake and city name29 Like some nuns30 Sardines containers34 Big pharma watchdog35 Practice origami37 Christmas carol38 Retail event41 In addition44 Qatar's capital48 Leash50 Amateur51 Moisten during cooking52 Hunter constellation53 Come up, as a need54 Hues58 Becomes older60 "Too bad," to a bard61 Match, or end of a chess match62 "Their ___ Were Watching God"64 Pvt.'s superior65 Billion-year period

Solution