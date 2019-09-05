Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Keep visiting in a ghostly way
6 Fauna partner
11 Be indebted to
14 Farmland measures
15 They're associated with Nepal, not Peru
16 Family transport
17 *Modest groundbreaking ceremony?
19 Letter container: Abbr.
20 Bombard
21 Title person in a Rolling Stones hit
22 Bond film starring Ursula Andress
23 Do something
25 *Good name for a depilatory brand?
27 New hire
31 Great Fire of Rome emperor
32 Web address
33 Smell the roses, say
36 Popular office plants
39 Spanish uncle
40 *Desperate canoer's means of paddling?
42 RV stopover
43 Emmy winner Klum
45 Hot stuff
46 Slithery fish
47 Chimney residue
49 Diminish in size
51 *Terse order for two drinks without ice?
55 Musician Brian
56 Width x height, perhaps
57 Court event
59 Word before or after "brand"
63 Knight's title
64 *"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"? (Hint: Each starred entry has two added letters!)
66 Sloth appendage
67 "Beau ___"
68 Speechify
69 Finish
70 Hairstylist's clipping
71 Central facial featuresDOWN
1 Gate fastener
2 Yearning
3 Eurasian border river
4 Olympian beverage
5 Sound of disapproval
6 Custard dessert
7 Hoped-for reaction to this puzzle
8 ___ vincit amor
9 Enter rapidly
10 Cigar byproduct
11 Like the underpaid, typically
12 Have the desire to, informally
13 Diplomatic messenger
18 Jennifer Lopez or Sonia Sotomayor
22 Have the audacity
24 Common chair feature
26 "Fa la la la la, la la la la," e.g.
27 The "R" of RBG
28 Canal, lake and city name
29 Like some nuns
30 Sardines containers
34 Big pharma watchdog
35 Practice origami
37 Christmas
carol
38 Retail event
41 In addition
44 Qatar's capital
48 Leash
50 Amateur
51 Moisten during cooking
52 Hunter constellation
53 Come up, as a need
54 Hues
58 Becomes older
60 "Too bad," to a bard
61 Match, or end of a chess match
62 "Their ___ Were Watching God"
64 Pvt.'s superior
65 Billion-year period
Solution