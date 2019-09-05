Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/5 17:08:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Keep visiting in a ghostly way

  6 Fauna partner

 11 Be indebted to

 14 Farmland measures

 15 They're associated with Nepal, not Peru

 16 Family transport

 17 *Modest groundbreaking ceremony?

 19 Letter container: Abbr.

 20 Bombard

 21 Title person in a Rolling Stones hit

 22 Bond film starring Ursula Andress

 23 Do something

 25 *Good name for a depilatory brand?

 27 New hire

 31 Great Fire of Rome emperor

 32 Web address

 33 Smell the roses, say

 36 Popular office plants

 39 Spanish uncle

 40 *Desperate canoer's means of paddling?

 42 RV stopover

 43 Emmy winner Klum

 45 Hot stuff

 46 Slithery fish

 47 Chimney residue

 49 Diminish in size

 51 *Terse order for two drinks without ice?

 55 Musician Brian

 56 Width x height, perhaps

 57 Court event

 59 Word before or after "brand"

 63 Knight's title

 64 *"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"? (Hint: Each starred entry has two added letters!)

 66 Sloth appendage

 67 "Beau ___"

 68 Speechify

 69 Finish

 70 Hairstylist's clipping

 71 Central facial features

DOWN

  1 Gate fastener

  2 Yearning

  3 Eurasian border river

  4 Olympian beverage

  5 Sound of disapproval

  6 Custard dessert

  7 Hoped-for reaction to this puzzle

  8 ___ vincit amor

  9 Enter rapidly

 10 Cigar byproduct

 11 Like the underpaid, typically

 12 Have the desire to, informally

 13 Diplomatic messenger

 18 Jennifer Lopez or Sonia Sotomayor

 22 Have the audacity

 24 Common chair feature

 26 "Fa la la la la, la la la la," e.g.

 27 The "R" of RBG

 28 Canal, lake and city name

 29 Like some nuns

 30 Sardines containers

 34 Big pharma watchdog

 35 Practice origami

 37 Christmas carol

 38 Retail event

 41 In addition

 44 Qatar's capital

 48 Leash

 50 Amateur

 51 Moisten during cooking

 52 Hunter constellation

 53 Come up, as a need

 54 Hues

 58 Becomes older

 60 "Too bad," to a bard

 61 Match, or end of a chess match

 62 "Their ___ Were Watching God"

 64 Pvt.'s superior

 65 Billion-year period

Solution



 

