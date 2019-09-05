Learning Chinese

Chat attack
flower vase
花瓶
(huāpínɡ)
A: This guy is so lucky.
这个人也太幸运了。
(zhèɡèrén yě tài xìnɡyùn le.)
B: Who?
谁呀？
(shuíya?)
A: This news article says that an British man bought a flower vase for 1 pound at a second-hand store and it turned out that it was worth 700,000 yuan.
这新闻说有个英国人在二手店花一英镑买了个花瓶,结果可能价值七十万人民币。
(zhè xīnwén shuō yǒuɡè yīnɡɡuórén zài èrshǒudiàn huā yīyīnɡbànɡ mǎi le ɡè huāpínɡ, jiéɡuǒ kěnénɡ jiàzhí qīshíwàn rénmínbì.)
B: Maybe he was an expert, so he can recognize the value of something.
可能是行家吧,比较识货。
(kěnénɡ shì hánɡjiā ba,bǐjiào shíhuò.)
A: Nope. The report said that he didn't know the flower vase was worth anything. At first he was trying to sell it online for a low price.
不是。刚开始他还放在网站上低价转卖来着。
(búshì. ɡānɡkāishǐ tā hái fànɡzài wǎnɡzhàn shànɡ dījià zhuǎnmài láizhe.)
B: Luckily, he changed his mind in the end.
还好他最后改变了主意。
(háihǎo tāzuìhòu ɡǎibiàn le zhǔyì.)
