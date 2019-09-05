Learning Chinese

flower vase花瓶(huāpínɡ)A: This guy is so lucky.这个人也太幸运了。(zhèɡèrén yě tài xìnɡyùn le.)B: Who?谁呀？(shuíya?)A: This news article says that an British man bought a flower vase for 1 pound at a second-hand store and it turned out that it was worth 700,000 yuan.这新闻说有个英国人在二手店花一英镑买了个花瓶,结果可能价值七十万人民币。(zhè xīnwén shuō yǒuɡè yīnɡɡuórén zài èrshǒudiàn huā yīyīnɡbànɡ mǎi le ɡè huāpínɡ, jiéɡuǒ kěnénɡ jiàzhí qīshíwàn rénmínbì.)B: Maybe he was an expert, so he can recognize the value of something.可能是行家吧,比较识货。(kěnénɡ shì hánɡjiā ba,bǐjiào shíhuò.)A: Nope. The report said that he didn't know the flower vase was worth anything. At first he was trying to sell it online for a low price.不是。刚开始他还放在网站上低价转卖来着。(búshì. ɡānɡkāishǐ tā hái fànɡzài wǎnɡzhàn shànɡ dījià zhuǎnmài láizhe.)B: Luckily, he changed his mind in the end.还好他最后改变了主意。(háihǎo tāzuìhòu ɡǎibiàn le zhǔyì.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT