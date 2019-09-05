RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:A person's actions are far more important than what they say. Make sure you are prepared to put your money where your mouth is when it comes to making promises. Focus on physical health and exercise. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 9, 13, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)It's time to focus on the smallest members of your family. It might be time for a checkup at the vet. Someone may attempt to pull the wool over your eyes this weekend when it comes to business matters. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)This weekend should be all about self-improvement. Any changes you make will have a high chance of becoming ingrained habits. Focus your energy on furthering your education. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)While luck helped you get your foot in the door at work, it has been your hard work and dedication that has allowed you to stay where you are. It's time to knuckle down and focus all your time and energy on your career. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You will be at the center of attention this weekend. This will give you a platform to speak your mind and present your ideas. Including others in your plans is sure to win you allies. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)If you have been considering doing some minor repairs or redecorating your home, this weekend will be the time to do so. Putting some plants around the house will be a good way to breath some life into your living space. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Getting along with those under your charge will be easy if you listen to complaints and offer creative suggestions. A major financial issue is about to cause you some trouble. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will be under a lot of pressure to deliver on a promise this weekend. It might be wiser to be honest and ask for more time instead of stressing yourself out and turning in a rushed product. Your budget needs further refinement. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Underestimate the competition at your own risk this weekend. You will have to work harder than usual if you want to stay at the head of the pack. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)An unexpected issue will cause some trouble this weekend. While everyone else is panicking, this will be your chance to step up to the plate and take charge. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your quick wit will make you the life of the party this weekend. Networking and marketing your skills will help create some amazing career opportunities for you. Real estate ventures will prove profitable over the long run. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If someone isn't considerate enough when it comes to your hard earned free time, it might be time to cut them off. Monetary concerns will raise their ugly heads this weekend. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)An increase in responsibilities at work will open the door to future career opportunities. Taking some time out for a little romance will help strengthen your relationship with that special someone. ✭✭✭