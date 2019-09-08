RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

It's time to stop wavering back and forth and put your plans in motion. A clear determined attitude will help reveal the direction in which you must head to achieve success. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 9, 13, 16.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Invest more time and effort into your home, family and personal life. Looking forward to the future is the only way to put the past behind you. Money matters will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Any rash decisions you make today are highly likely to turn out to be the wrong choice over the long run. Slow down and closely examine what is going on around you and you are sure to see the path you need to take. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your inquisitive mind will make even those things you would normally find dull and boring extremely interesting today. This will be a great time to further improve your skills and knowledge. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although someone is being a tough negotiator, if you walk away from the table, they will sprint after you with a much better offer. Tensions on the home front have been rising. It might be a good idea to hold a family meeting in order to get to the bottom of things. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Today is an auspicious day for personal relationships. Take some time out to strengthen friendships or to meet new people. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Procrastination will be your worst enemy today. The fewer tasks you have hanging over your head the better, so be proactive! Romantic gestures will prove to be far more effective than usual. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will have plenty of opportunities to make those around you happy. You will be able to inject some excitement into your life by taking some risks that you would normally avoid. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Although times have been getting tough, don't worry that you will have to suffer through things alone. The important people in your life will stay by your side through thick and thin. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Go above and beyond the call of duty to put those you encounter today at ease. Your career should be a major focus. If there is a particular position you desire, go ahead and send in your resume. Chances are high that you will get what you desire. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Mistakes happen, so do not berate yourself too harshly when they occur. It's time to live in the moment instead of wallowing in the past. Love is on the rise today. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Careful observation will reveal improvements that will help you change your life for the better. Your innovative ideas will draw attention, bringing you the support and help of influential people. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not waste precious time by waiting for someone else to make the first move. You will be able to get much farther by taking the initiative now. You will rise to the head of the pack by not delegating responsibilities to others. ✭✭✭✭