The day may start out on a sour note, but things are sure to quickly improve as a surprise from someone close to you turns things around. Make sure you remember to show them your appreciation in return. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 6, 10, 16.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your health should be your first and foremost focus. Do everything you can to get more exercise by incorporating sports and other activities into your daily routine. A date with someone new will progress more smoothly than you imagined. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Hobbies and creative endeavors will be highlighted. Find the time to relax your mind and inspiration is guaranteed to find you. Spending some time with loved ones is sure to prove enjoyable. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Today will prove to be the perfect day to head in a new direction. Do not hesitate to experiment and try your hand at new things. You won't be able to discover what clicks with you until you've tried it. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Recent events have you rethinking your financial affairs, especially those involving joint ventures. A quick rundown of your finances will show you where you have not been getting the most out of your investments. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your stress levels have been on the rise recently. Focus on recharging your batteries this evening. It really doesn't matter what you do, just stay away from work. Orange will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Work has been wearing you down lately. Don't hesitate to take a step back and just catch your breath. Spending should be approached carefully today. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will encounter several twists and turns as you make your way down the road over the next few days. A close friend will help you navigate as you try to find the right path to take. Financial matters will have a direct impact on your personal life. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You are fast approaching the finishing line when it comes to a big project. You may want to give everything a final once over to ensure that nothing is left to chance. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to relationships. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Your communication skills will be your greatest asset today. You will have no problem getting your message across when dealing with others. This will be a good time to delegate tasks to the right people. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will have to compromise if you want to bring a deal to a close. However, make sure you do not sign anything away without first consulting with your superiors. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial investments. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Feel free to schedule as many activities as you want for today. Time will be on your side, so no matter how much you pack your schedule you will be able to do everything you want. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)While you should be proud of your accomplishments, do not rest on your laurels. It might be wise to put in a few extra hours at work. ✭✭✭