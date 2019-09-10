Carrie Lam: HKSAR government sincere in dialogue initiative

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam says the most urgent task for Hong Kong now is to stop violence and safeguard the rule of law to prevent Hong Kong from sinking into "an abyss and being smashed to pieces" in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)





The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is "very sincere" in initiating dialogue with all members of the public, including protesters, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters on Tuesday, adding that communication is underway.Lam said some groups have shown willingness to conduct dialogue with the government, and reiterated that the priority for Hong Kong is to end violence and restore order as soon as possible.Commenting on some protesters marching to the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong and appealing for the U.S. Congress to pass a bill on human rights, Carrie Lam said the SAR government never recognized foreign interference in its own affairs, calling for respect from the U.S. side to leave Hong Kong affairs to itself.The bill "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" was reintroduced by the U.S. back in June.She also appealed for local residents to stop asking the U.S. government and Congress to get involved in any passages related to human rights in Hong Kong.