Dogs in Norway killed by mysterious illness, owners seek answers

Two pugs play at the 10th International Berlin Mopstreffen in a water tub on Saturday. The highlight is the traditional pug race. However, this time the pug owners competed for their dogs after the veterinary office banned the race for the dogs due to the hot weather. Photo: IC

Dozens of dogs in Norway have recently been hit by a mysterious and at times fatal illness, raising concerns among dog owners who have been told to limit contacts between canines.Some 200 dogs have displayed the same symptoms - bloody diarrhea and vomit, intense fatigue - in recent weeks and around 25 of them have died, Norway's Veterinary Institute said Monday.Autopsies on 10 dogs revealed in each case a severe intestinal infection and five of them had "abnormally elevated levels" of two bacteria.Health authorities have urged owners to keep their dogs on a lead and to limit contacts between them. Many owners have stopped taking their pets to public areas and a number of dog shows and gatherings have been canceled.Dog owners have been urged to bring their pets to a veterinarian at the first sign of any symptoms.AFP