English and math education giant comes to China

Erez Tocker Photo: Courtesy of Renaissance

In China, education is an important issue for every family. On Wednesday, a leader in K-12 education technology, Renaissance announced that it will enter the Chinese market for children education solutions with an office in Beijing and an upcoming data center in Shanghai that will host all its products for the Chinese market.According to Erez Tocker, Renaissance's managing director, more than 18 million students in the world use their cloud-based tools, which provide personalized assessment, teaching and learning practice in reading and math.Before entering China, a key market, the company spent three years understanding what would work best for Chinese customers and how to adapt products to best suit the Chinese education system.Tocker noted that it will mainly work with education organizations and international schools at first.