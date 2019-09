Aerial view of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in China's Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2019 shows the autumn scenery of Sirong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Apart from the county town, Rongshui comprises many villages and rural areas. The county is mountainous, featuring both karst landscapes and larger mountain massifs such as the Yuan Bao Shan mountains. The Rongjiang River flows through the county and passes by Rongshui town.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2019 shows the autumn scenery of Tiantang Village, Xiangfen Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

