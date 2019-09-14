Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held in Singapore

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/14 12:25:05

People view light installations during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Sep 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

People view light installations during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Sep 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

People view light installations during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Sep 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

People view light installations during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Sep 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

People view light installations during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Sep 13, 2019.Photo:Xinhua


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus