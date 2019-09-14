"UAE Day" event held at horticultural expo in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/14 15:37:02

An artist performs during "the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Day" event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2019. The expo held its "UAE Day" event on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Artists perform during "the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Day" event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sep 13, 2019. The expo held its "UAE Day" event on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists visit the Garden of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sep 13, 2019. The expo held its "UAE Day" event on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Artists perform during "the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Day" event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sep 13, 2019. The expo held its "UAE Day" event on Friday. Photo:Xinhua


 

