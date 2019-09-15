Ancient documents from Paingar, Mangra monasteries in Tibet restored

A staff member restores an ancient document at the ancient documents protection center of Tibet in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2019. Since 2010, over 18,000 ancient documents in Tibet have been registered, with 291 ancient books being listed as national rare antique books. More than 3,000 pages of ancient documents from Paingar and Mangra monasteries have been restored. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member registers restored ancient documents at the ancient documents protection center of Tibet in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2019. Since 2010, over 18,000 ancient documents in Tibet have been registered, with 291 ancient books being listed as national rare antique books. More than 3,000 pages of ancient documents from Paingar and Mangra monasteries have been restored. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member examines ancient documents with a history of more than 500 years at the ancient documents protection center of Tibet in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2019. Since 2010, over 18,000 ancient documents in Tibet have been registered, with 291 ancient books being listed as national rare antique books. More than 3,000 pages of ancient documents from Paingar and Mangra monasteries have been restored. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member cleans an ancient document at the ancient documents protection center of Tibet in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2019. Since 2010, over 18,000 ancient documents in Tibet have been registered, with 291 ancient books being listed as national rare antique books. More than 3,000 pages of ancient documents from Paingar and Mangra monasteries have been restored. (Photo: Xinhua)