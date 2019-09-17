Chinese premier arrives in Russia for official visit

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon for a three-day official visit to Russia.During the visit, Li and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will co-chair the 24th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government.This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic ties, and bilateral relations have recently been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Li said upon his arrival.A new stage for bilateral relations of higher level and greater development has started, he said. "I hope the regular meeting this time will promote our two countries' all-round pragmatic cooperation to bear new fruits, further enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, and better benefit the two peoples."Amid complicated and profound changes in the international situation and an increasing downward pressure on the world economy, Li pledged China's willingness to step up coordination and cooperation with Russia on international affairs, jointly defend multilateralism and free trade, and work together for improving global governance, forging an open world economy, and safeguarding regional and world peace, development and prosperity.Li and Medvedev will hold talks, sign a joint communique of the 24th regular meeting, witness the signing of cooperation documents, and jointly meet the press in St. Petersburg. The Chinese premier is also scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. ■