Hong Kong social unrest reflects housing woes

Hong Kong night view Photo: Courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board

Thousands of high-rise buildings, countless skyscrapers and Victoria Harbour illuminating the skyline reflect the economic success story of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).As a world financial hub and dynamic metropolis, it is also home to famous billionaires and property tycoons who helped shape that dynamic rise and modern prosperity.But over the years, the income gap has worsened as the richest citizens earned increasingly more than their low- and middle-income peers.Today's wealth inequality is widely being seen as the economic roots to months of social unrest in the city.Housing remains one of the most prevalent and challenging problems that many residents have to face: from low-income earners to young professionals.The issue exacerbated public grievances and played no small part in fueling protests on the streets of the city, analysts warn."I don't like what they are doing on the streets, but the young people have a lot of anger," a resident living in a low-income community in the Kowloon area, who only gave her surname as Lee, told the Global Times in a recent interview."Many young people have no place to live."

The bathroom and kitchen of an apartment in a tong lau residential building in Kowloon, Hong Kong on September 2. Photo: Wang Cong/GT