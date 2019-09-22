Violinist Huang Bin has eyes on upcoming performances

Huang Bin Photo: Courtesy of Zhang Ying

Chinese violinist Huang Bin held a concert at Beijing's Forbidden City Concert Hall on Wednesday night. The solo concert featured 24 songs by Italian musician Niccolò Paganini. Huang will also perform these same at Paganini's hometown in October."It is a special selection of music for a key moment. It marks the 25th anniversary for me (winning the Concorso internazionale di violino "Niccolò Paganini" in 1994)," Huang noted said. "It is a challenging suit for me. An upcoming Hong Kong concert in November will see different selections."For the chamber concerts, Huang said she preferres playing with some good friends, who know each other very well. Talking about her future plans, she noted that she would like to perform more quartet works, which she hasn't touched for a long time.