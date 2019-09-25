Taiwan-based airlines free to choose whether to use new Beijing airport: spokesperson
Photo:Li Hao/GT
Airlines in Taiwan are free to choose whether to use the newly opened Beijing Daxing International Airport according to relevant civil aviation arrangements, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference.
The Beijing Daxing International Airport was put into official operation on Wednesday.