China upholds international system with UN at core: white paper
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/27 17:27:38
Photo: Xinhua
Upholding the authority and role of the United Nations is key to protecting the common interests of the international community, said a white paper published Friday.
The white paper, titled "China and the World in the New Era," was released by the State Council Information Office.
The international order underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter has accommodated the interests of the majority of countries and promoted world peace and development, the white paper said.
The world is experiencing confrontation and injustice in many different forms, not because the purposes and principles of the UN Charter are outdated, but because they have not been effectively fulfilled, it said.
The white paper called on all countries to uphold the international system centered on the United Nations, international law and the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.
It also noted that all countries should support multilateralism and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism.