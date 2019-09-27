China’s economic rise won’t translate into expansionist aim: experts
A white paper titled "China and the World in the New Era" was published Friday to elaborate on the relationship of China's development with an evolving world. To better understand the significance of this paper including the reason for its issuance, its impact on the rest of the world to better understand China's global views and development objectives, Global Times spoke to three experts to explicate these questions.
Li Haidong, a professor with the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University
The publication of the white paper is timely. The grand celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) will certainly enhance the outsiders' impression of China's strength. It's of particular significance for China to issue such a white paper at a time when the outside world is adjusting their views on China.
Relations between China, and other major powers are at a critical juncture. The white paper can help learn about China's strategic intentions, development path and objectives. This is one of the important reasons for issuing the paper.
China plays an indispensable role in global governance. As China's leadership in global governance is growing, what does it plan to do? The outside world may be puzzled. The white paper will help them deepen their understanding of China from a perspective of global governance.
By emphasizing China's role as a responsible global power and "China's contribution to the betterment of this world," the white paper is intended to further reiterate China will not seek hegemony. For developing countries that have friendly relations with China or share strategic trust, especially those along the Belt and Road routes, the paper will add to their beliefs that China has made a significant positive contribution to these countries and the world. This will boost their confidence and making them more resolute in developing closer ties with China.
For European countries with deep engagement with China, the paper may influence the views of some, besides helping them to deepen their understanding of China. But it can hardly affect Americans, especially the US government, whose current attitude toward China is unlikely to change.
Making more countries understand China's viewpoints in dealing with the world, the country's development path and objectives will help China gain more friends. It's hoped the white paper will help more countries understand China better.
Fan Peng, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Political Sciences
The timing of the publication of the white paper is significant. As we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, we should summarize China's development and list out the contributions China has made to the world.
China has been facing a sophisticated international environment. Attitudes of competitors and partners toward China are complicated. There have been hostilities and suspicions toward China. Even China's partners don't have enough understanding of the country. As such, it's imperative for Beijing to issue a governmental white paper expounding China's relationship with the world and making it clear that China has played a positive role and contributed a lot to the world development.
For those who are hostile against or harbor suspicions on China, their attitudes are unlikely to be changed by the white paper. However, the paper will strengthen the position of those who support China and offer them with more examples to influence others. Besides, the white paper will help people figure out China's thoughts, stances, and positions.
Daniel Hyatt, a commentator on modern China based in Pakistan
Misperceptions do exist in understanding China's global views but as the country continues to open up, the world is increasingly realizing the Chinese concept of building a shared future. More members of the international community are acknowledging that China's economic rise does not translate into expansionist or imperialist aims. It just wants to make sure that no one is left behind in mankind's quest toward betterment.
Some among the developed world are accustomed to only one model of development: rapid industrialization, exploitation of the developing countries for the supply of raw materials and they view this process as a zero-sum game. They fail to appreciate modern economists' calls that alternative models of development do exist which focus on the win-win strategy.
China's remarkable progress has expanded its economic clout. One of the prime reasons for that is the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which builds upon relationships with its partners. It is very pertinent at this moment to issue such a white paper that outlines China's aims in fostering relations with other countries and dispel the negative notions that often impede global growth.
As the world moves toward multi-polarity, developing countries are looking up to China. China should, therefore, continue to invest in partnerships with these countries so that they can take a lead from China and build their own economies. For example, China should also guide the developed world in matters that relate to the world's future. These include climate change, poverty alleviation, global peace, and education, among others.