63 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 27, 2019. A young Palestinian man was shot dead Friday by Israeli army's gunfire during the weekly anti-Israel protests along the Gaza-Israel border, Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said. At least 63 Palestinians were injured during a daylong protest in eastern Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, said. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)
Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, east of southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Sept. 27, 2019. A young Palestinian man was shot dead Friday by Israeli army's gunfire during the weekly anti-Israel protests along the Gaza-Israel border, Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said. At least 63 Palestinians were injured during a daylong protest in eastern Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, said. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A Palestinian man holds a flag during clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, east of southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Sept. 27, 2019. A young Palestinian man was shot dead Friday by Israeli army's gunfire during the weekly anti-Israel protests along the Gaza-Israel border, Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said. At least 63 Palestinians were injured during a daylong protest in eastern Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, said. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)