63 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza





A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 27, 2019. A young Palestinian man was shot dead Friday by Israeli army's gunfire during the weekly anti-Israel protests along the Gaza-Israel border, Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said. At least 63 Palestinians were injured during a daylong protest in eastern Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, said. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)

At least 63 Palestinians were injured on Friday during the weekly anti-Israel protests in eastern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said.Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, said that among the injured, 32 were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers' gunfire in eastern Gaza.Earlier on Friday, hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators went to the eastern area of the Gaza Strip to join the weekly anti-Israel protests and rallies, better known as the Great March of Return, which has been going on since late March last year.The demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, chanted anti-Israel slogans and threw stones and home-made percussion bombs at the Israeli soldiers, stationed on the borderline with the Gaza Strip.Eyewitnesses said that the soldiers fired tear gas canisters, rubber bullets and live gunshots at the demonstrators to keep them away from reaching the fence of the borders between the coastal enclave and Israel.The Health Ministry had said earlier that since the start of the Great March of Return in late March last year, the Israeli army shot and killed 310 demonstrators and wounded more than 17,000 people by live gunfire.