Military parade seeks to show country’s ability to maintain peace

Chinese soldiers practice in Beijing on September 25, ahead of a military parade on October 1 to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Photo: IC

The upcoming October 1 National Day parade, in which China's armed forces will join with advanced military equipment and missiles, has triple meanings.First, it celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Since 1949, the military parade is held on a smaller scale every five years and as a grand spectacle every 10 years. Thus, the parade this year is expected to be huge.Second, China has vowed to complete military reform and has armed forces capable of informationized warfare by 2020. The outcome of China's military reform would likely show up at the momentous event and will find expression on Changan Avenue.Third, after seven decades of unremitting efforts, the equipment of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been greatly improved. The parade will show China's nationalized equipment system and combat capability - the PLA's general combat capability has developed rapidly. By the time China accomplishes its military reform in 2020, the PLA's combat capability would have taken a huge leap. Thus, the military parade will also be a show of China's developing military equipment.Many people are eager to know if new weaponry and equipment will be unveiled at the parade. There is more curiosity about the types of missiles that will be brought out of the PLA arsenal. People will also pay attention to the real combat capability of the PLA Rocket Force and the PLA Strategic Support Force. Because there have been systematic adjustments, people will focus on the foot formations of the marching columns.There is no doubt that China will show its nuclear capability to the world at the event. But such a show is not meant to target any country. China's nuclear weapons will not pose a direct threat to other countries. It has promised not to be the first to use nuclear weapons at any time or under any circumstances.Thus, no matter how advanced China's nuclear weapons are, they will only be used as strategic deterrents. But if other countries dare to use nuclear weapons against China, Beijing will be able to launch a nuclear counterattack. The US, Russia and China are all developing the nuclear triad structure - a three-pronged military force structure that consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines and strategic aircraft with nuclear bombs and missiles. China is catching up with the US and Russia in this respect and this has become an important basis of the country's national security.China has been committed to a "peaceful rise." This shows that the Chinese people want to actualize national rejuvenation in a peaceful way and realize it in the 21st century. Instead of being a threat to any country or region, China's rise will contribute to global peace and stability. For example, China has provided most troops on UN peacekeeping missions, and the country is also a large contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget. China has played a leading role in maintaining regional peace and stability. Its strong military power is also an important symbol of world peace.China's military parade will not be a muscle-flexing show against any country or region, but will aim to show its strong ability to maintain peace and stability in the world. The more military strength China has, the stronger the ability to maintain world peace. As the world is facing challenges of rising unilateralism, global and regional hegemony, it is China's obligation to safeguard world peace and stability.The article was compiled by Global Times reporter Li Qingqing based on an interview with Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator. liqingqing@globaltimes.com.cn